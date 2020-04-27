Medalist Diversified REIT – Consenus Indicates Potential 191.4% Upside

Medalist Diversified REIT with ticker code (MDRR) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.75 and 4.75 with a mean TP of 4.75. Now with the previous closing price of 1.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 191.4%. The 50 day MA is 1.68 and the 200 day MA is 3.29. The market cap for the company is $7m. Company Website: http://www.medalistreit.com
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company’s strategy is to focus on value-add and opportunistic commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions. The Company seeks to maximize operating performance of current properties by utilizing a hands-on approach to property management while monitoring the middle market real estate markets in the southeast for acquisition opportunities and disposal of properties as considered appropriate.