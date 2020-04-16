Medalist Diversified REIT – Consenus Indicates Potential 181.1% Upside

Medalist Diversified REIT found using ticker (MDRR) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4.75 and 4.75 with a mean TP of 4.75. Now with the previous closing price of 1.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 181.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.07 and the 200 day moving average is 3.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $7m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.medalistreit.com
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company’s strategy is to focus on value-add and opportunistic commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions. The Company seeks to maximize operating performance of current properties by utilizing a hands-on approach to property management while monitoring the middle market real estate markets in the southeast for acquisition opportunities and disposal of properties as considered appropriate.