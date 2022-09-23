Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Mears Group plc recent growth, strong balance sheet and valuation highly attractive(LON:MER)

Mears Group plc

Mears Group plc (LON:MER) was the subject of conversation when DirectorsTalk caught up with Fund Manager, Gervais Williams. We asked Gervais which companies had impressed him recently in The Diverse Income Trust plc (DIVI) portfolio. 

“Within the DIVI investment trust, we’ve got several companies which are not just succeeding, but hopefully are in a position where they can ultimately thrive. A good example of that might be Mears Group, it’s involved in social housing repairs. It’s had a slower period during COVID as some of the optional stuff hasn’t been done. It’s focussed on the essential stuff, but most particularly, they’ve also grown pretty well. They’re taking market share, they’ve got new customers coming on stream and they’ve been dealing with quite a lot of the extra asylum seekers and that’s driven extra volume for them. The valuation is not very demanding at all, it’s only just over a £225 million market cap company, but it’s still on a valuation of less than 10 times earnings and it’s yielding over 4.5 and it has a nice strong balance sheet. As that company succeeds, it generates more cash, drives dividend growth and that drags up its share price over time.” 

Mears Group recently announced on 15 August 2022, the acquisition of IRT Surveys Limited (IRT) for a total consideration of up to £4.1m. 

Commenting on the acquisition, David Miles, Chief Executive Officer of Mears, said:

“I am delighted to have completed the acquisition of IRT, as we look at ways of providing greater scale to Mears, drive our ESG agenda, and provide a broader range of services to new and existing clients.  This deal is completely aligned with our strategy, utilising innovation and technology to drive positive change in the sphere of carbon reduction. We are excited to welcome IRT and its employees into the Group.”

Mears Group plc is a housing and social care provider. It repairs and maintains over 700,000 social homes across the UK.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.