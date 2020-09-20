MDU Resources Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

MDU Resources Group found using ticker (MDU) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 23 and has a mean target at 28.33. Now with the previous closing price of 23.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.28. The company has a market cap of $4,582m. Company Website: http://www.mdu.com

MDU Resources Group engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company’s Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming; and offers supply related value-added services. The company’s Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, and gathering services through regulated and nonregulated pipeline systems primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions; and cathodic protection and other energy-related services. Its Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates; produces and sells asphalt mix; and supplies ready-mixed concrete. This segment is also involved in the sale of cement, liquid asphalt, finished concrete products, and other building materials and related contracting services. The company’s Construction Services segment designs, constructs, and maintains electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, fire suppression systems, and mechanical piping and services; and overhead and underground electrical distribution and transmission lines, substations, external lighting, traffic signalization, and gas pipelines, as well as engages in the utility excavation activities. This segment also manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment; and constructs and maintains renewable energy projects. It serves manufacturing, commercial, industrial, institutional, and government customers, as well as utilities. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

