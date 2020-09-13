McKesson Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.9% Upside

McKesson Corporation found using ticker (MCK) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 210 and 150 with a mean TP of 185.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 150.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.9%. The day 50 moving average is 153.29 and the 200 day moving average is 145.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,389m. Find out more information at: http://www.mckesson.com

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products. This segment provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and solutions for life sciences companies, including offering multiple distribution channels and clinical trial access to specific patient populations through its network of oncology physicians. The segment also sells financial, operational and clinical solutions to pharmacies; and offers consulting, outsourcing, and other services. The Prescription Technology Solutions segment operates in the healthcare delivery system to connect pharmacies, providers, payers, and biopharma for next-generation patient access and adherence solutions. The International segment provides drug distribution services, specialty pharmacy, and retail and infusion care services. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment distributes medical-surgical supplies and provides logistics and other services to healthcare providers. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

