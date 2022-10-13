McKesson Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

McKesson Corporation found using ticker (MCK) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 423 and 320 calculating the average target price we see 383.54. With the stocks previous close at 351.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.1%. The day 50 moving average is 354.77 while the 200 day moving average is 313.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $49,643m. Find out more information at: https://www.mckesson.com

The potential market cap would be $54,160m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products. This segment also provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The International segment offers distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in 13 European countries and Canada. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. The RxTS segment serves biopharma and life sciences partners and patients to address medication challenges for patients throughout their journeys; connects pharmacies, providers, payers, and biopharma companies to deliver innovative access and adherence solutions; and provides third-party logistics and wholesale distribution support solutions. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.