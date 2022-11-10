Twitter Linkedin Facebook

McKesson Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

McKesson Corporation with ticker code (MCK) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 450 and 320 calculating the average target price we see 404.79. Now with the previous closing price of 390.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 362.27 and the 200 day MA is 326.39. The company has a market cap of $54,763m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mckesson.com

The potential market cap would be $56,728m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products. This segment also provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The International segment offers distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in 13 European countries and Canada. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. The RxTS segment serves biopharma and life sciences partners and patients to address medication challenges for patients throughout their journeys; connects pharmacies, providers, payers, and biopharma companies to deliver innovative access and adherence solutions; and provides third-party logistics and wholesale distribution support solutions. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

You might also enjoy reading  McKesson Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.