McKesson Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

McKesson Corporation with ticker code (MCK) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 395 and 320 with the average target price sitting at 368.92. With the stocks previous close at 321.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 320.29 and the 200 day MA is 265.37. The market cap for the company is $47,103m. Find out more information at: https://www.mckesson.com

The potential market cap would be $54,042m based on the market concensus.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products. This segment also provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The International segment offers distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in 13 European countries and Canada. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. The RxTS segment serves biopharma and life sciences partners and patients to address medication challenges for patients throughout their journeys; connects pharmacies, providers, payers, and biopharma companies to deliver innovative access and adherence solutions; and provides third-party logistics and wholesale distribution support solutions. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.