McKesson Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

McKesson Corporation with ticker code (MCK) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 460 and 320 with the average target price sitting at 422.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 382.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 378.48 and the 200 day MA is 346.82. The company has a market cap of $54,454m. Company Website: https://www.mckesson.com

The potential market cap would be $60,112m based on the market concensus.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products. This segment also provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The International segment offers distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in 13 European countries and Canada. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. The RxTS segment serves biopharma and life sciences partners and patients to address medication challenges for patients throughout their journeys; connects pharmacies, providers, payers, and biopharma companies to deliver innovative access and adherence solutions; and provides third-party logistics and wholesale distribution support solutions. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.