McEwen Mining Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 89.8% Upside

McEwen Mining Inc. with ticker code (MUX) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 1.7 calculating the average target price we see 1.86. With the stocks previous close at 0.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 89.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.04 while the 200 day moving average is 1.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $390m. Find out more information at: http://www.mcewenmining.com

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. The company also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine located in Argentina. In addition, it owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

