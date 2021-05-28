McEwen Mining Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.3% Upside

McEwen Mining Inc. with ticker code (MUX) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2 and 1.75 calculating the mean target price we have 1.88. With the stocks previous close at 1.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.3%. The day 50 moving average is 1.24 and the 200 day moving average is 1.11. The company has a market cap of $675m. Company Website: http://www.mcewenmining.com

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver deposits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. The company also explores for copper deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Gold Bar mine in Eureka County, Nevada; the Black Fox gold mine in Ontario, Canada; the El Gallo Project and Fenix silver-gold project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Los Azules copper deposit in San Juan, Argentina; and a portfolio of exploration properties in Nevada, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. It also owns a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.