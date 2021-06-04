McEwen Mining Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.3% Upside

McEwen Mining Inc. with ticker code (MUX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 1.75 with the average target price sitting at 1.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.29 while the 200 day moving average is 1.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $647m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mcewenmining.com

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver deposits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. The company also explores for copper deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Gold Bar mine in Eureka County, Nevada; the Black Fox gold mine in Ontario, Canada; the El Gallo Project and Fenix silver-gold project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Los Azules copper deposit in San Juan, Argentina; and a portfolio of exploration properties in Nevada, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. It also owns a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.