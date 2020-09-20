McDonald’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -.8% Downside

McDonald’s Corporation found using ticker (MCD) now have 30 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 249 and 185 calculating the average target price we see 220.77. With the stocks previous close at 222.58 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.8%. The 50 day MA is 211.43 and the 200 day moving average is 189.47. The company has a market cap of $163,904m. Visit the company website at: http://corporate.mcdonalds.com

McDonald’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

