McDonald’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

McDonald’s Corporation found using ticker (MCD) have now 30 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 265 and 185 calculating the average target price we see 233.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 227.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 221.39 while the 200 day moving average is 198.58. The company has a market cap of $169,797m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://corporate.mcdonalds.com

McDonald’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn