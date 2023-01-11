McDonald’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

McDonald’s Corporation with ticker code (MCD) have now 34 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 328 and 250 and has a mean target at 291.5. With the stocks previous close at 268.91 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.4%. The day 50 moving average is 271.07 and the 200 day MA is 255.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $197,095m. Visit the company website at: https://corporate.mcdonalds.com

The potential market cap would be $213,652m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

McDonald’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 40,031 restaurants. McDonald’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.