McDonald’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

McDonald’s Corporation found using ticker (MCD) have now 34 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 328 and 250 with a mean TP of 289.74. With the stocks previous close at 268.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The 50 day MA is 267.46 and the 200 day MA is 253.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $196,260m. Company Website: https://corporate.mcdonalds.com

The potential market cap would be $212,054m based on the market concensus.

McDonald’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 40,031 restaurants. McDonald’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.