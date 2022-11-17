McDonald’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

McDonald’s Corporation found using ticker (MCD) now have 35 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 328 and 250 calculating the mean target price we have 288.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at 267.84 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.5%. The day 50 moving average is 254.36 and the 200 day MA is 250.54. The company has a market cap of $199,593m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://corporate.mcdonalds.com

The potential market cap would be $214,638m based on the market concensus.

McDonald’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 40,031 restaurants. McDonald’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.