McDonald’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

McDonald’s Corporation found using ticker (MCD) have now 35 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 328 and 250 calculating the average target price we see 288.6. With the stocks previous close at 269.89 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 257.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 251.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $199,798m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://corporate.mcdonalds.com

The potential market cap would be $213,649m based on the market concensus.

McDonald’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 40,031 restaurants. McDonald’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

