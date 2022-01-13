McDonald’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

McDonald’s Corporation found using ticker (MCD) have now 34 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 314 and 238 with the average target price sitting at 277.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 262.12 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 258.39 and the 200 day MA is 242.06. The company has a market cap of $197,579m. Visit the company website at: https://corporate.mcdonalds.com

McDonald’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.