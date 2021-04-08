McDonald’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

McDonald’s Corporation with ticker code (MCD) now have 35 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 279 and 209 calculating the mean target price we have 243.2. With the stocks previous close at 231.91 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 217.05 while the 200 day moving average is 216.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $173,427m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://corporate.mcdonalds.com

McDonald’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.