McDonald’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

McDonald’s Corporation with ticker code (MCD) now have 35 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 328 and 242 calculating the mean target price we have 280.26. Now with the previous closing price of 237.05 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.2%. The 50 day MA is 252.61 and the 200 day moving average is 250.17. The company has a market cap of $174,409m. Find out more information at: https://corporate.mcdonalds.com

The potential market cap would be $206,201m based on the market concensus.

McDonald’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 40,031 restaurants. McDonald’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

