McDonald’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

McDonald’s Corporation found using ticker (MCD) have now 32 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 314 and 245 calculating the average target price we see 279.47. With the stocks previous close at 242.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.1%. The day 50 moving average is 245.36 and the 200 day moving average is 248.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $183,215m. Company Website: https://corporate.mcdonalds.com

The potential market cap would be $210,860m based on the market concensus.

McDonald’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 40,031 restaurants. McDonald’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.