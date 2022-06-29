McDonald’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

McDonald’s Corporation found using ticker (MCD) now have 32 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 314 and 245 with the average target price sitting at 278.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 247.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.8%. The day 50 moving average is 245.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 248.89. The company has a market cap of $180,217m. Find out more information at: https://corporate.mcdonalds.com

The potential market cap would be $203,357m based on the market concensus.

McDonald’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 40,031 restaurants. McDonald’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.