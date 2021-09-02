Twitter
McDonald’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.9% Upside

McDonald’s Corporation with ticker code (MCD) now have 34 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 295 and 229 with the average target price sitting at 265.79. With the stocks previous close at 237.46 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.9%. The day 50 moving average is 238.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 230.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $177,850m. Find out more information at: http://corporate.mcdonalds.com

McDonald’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

