McDonald’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

McDonald’s Corporation found using ticker (MCD) now have 35 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 328 and 242 with the average target price sitting at 277.49. Now with the previous closing price of 249.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 251.36 and the 200 day moving average is 249.65. The company has a market cap of $184,481m. Company Website: https://corporate.mcdonalds.com

The potential market cap would be $205,432m based on the market concensus.

McDonald’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 40,031 restaurants. McDonald’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.