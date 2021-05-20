McDonald’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

McDonald’s Corporation found using ticker (MCD) now have 33 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 280 and 225 and has a mean target at 256.12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 231.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.4%. The day 50 moving average is 216.18 and the 200 day MA is 215.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $171,714m. Company Website: http://corporate.mcdonalds.com

McDonald’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.