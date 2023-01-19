McCormick & Companyorporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

McCormick & Companyorporat found using ticker (MKC) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 100.69 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 83.39. With the stocks previous close at 81.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 83.7 and the 200 day MA is 86.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,679m. Find out more information at: https://www.mccormickcorporation.com

The potential market cap would be $21,263m based on the market concensus.

McCormick & Companyorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s Cholula Hot Sauce, Gourmet Garden, Club House, and OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and Vahiné brands in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brands in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as Zatarain’s, Stubb’s, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors and wholesale foodservice suppliers. The Flavor Solutions segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.