McCormick & Company, Incorporat – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.1% Downside

McCormick & Company, Incorporat with ticker code (MKC) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 205 and 121 and has a mean target at 169.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 192.73 this indicates there is a potential downside of -12.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 201.13 while the 200 day moving average is 173.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $25,314m. Company Website: http://www.mccormickcorporation.com

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, French, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Gourmet Garden, Club House, and OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and VahinÃ© brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as Zatarain’s, Stubb’s, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Flavor Solutions segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

