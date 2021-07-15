McCormick & Company, Incorporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

McCormick & Company, Incorporat found using ticker (MKC) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 104 and 76 with the average target price sitting at 92.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 85.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 88.13 and the 200 day moving average is 89.14. The company has a market cap of $23,020m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mccormickcorporation.com

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, French, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s Cholula Hot Sauce, Gourmet Garden, Club House, and OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and VahinÃ© brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia; and Kohinoor brand in India, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as Zatarain’s, Stubb’s, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Flavor Solutions segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.