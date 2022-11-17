Twitter Linkedin Facebook

McCormick & Company, Incorporat – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.5% Downside

Broker Ratings

McCormick & Company, Incorporat with ticker code (MKC) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100.69 and 66 and has a mean target at 80.72. With the stocks previous close at 83.65 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.5%. The 50 day MA is 77.08 while the 200 day moving average is 89.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,444m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mccormickcorporation.com

The potential market cap would be $21,658m based on the market concensus.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s Cholula Hot Sauce, Gourmet Garden, Club House, and OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and Vahiné brands in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brands in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as Zatarain’s, Stubb’s, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors and wholesale foodservice suppliers. The Flavor Solutions segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

