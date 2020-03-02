McBride plc 1.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

McBride plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MCB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. McBride plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 70 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 1.9% from today’s opening price of 68.71 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 5.41 points and decreased 14.19 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 111.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 45.9 GBX.

McBride plc has a 50 day moving average of 71.69 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 71.15. There are currently 182,798,260 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 296,459. Market capitalisation for LON:MCB is £124,485,571 GBP.

