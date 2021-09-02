MBIA Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

MBIA Inc. found using ticker (MBI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The 50 day MA is 12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $606m. Find out more information at: http://www.mbia.com

MBIA Inc. provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S. political subdivisions and territories, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures the non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.