MBIA Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.8% Upside

MBIA Inc. found using ticker (MBI) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 15.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.8%. The 50 day MA is 13.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.45. The company has a market cap of $703m. Find out more information at: https://www.mbia.com

The potential market cap would be $856m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S. political subdivisions and territories, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures the non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.