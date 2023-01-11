Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

MBIA Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

MBIA Inc. found using ticker (MBI) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.11 and the 200 day MA is 12.24. The market cap for the company is $684m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mbia.com

The potential market cap would be $822m based on the market concensus.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S. political subdivisions and territories, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures the non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

