MBIA Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.7% Downside

Broker Ratings

MBIA Inc. with ticker code (MBI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 15 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 12. With the stocks previous close at 15.32 this would imply there is a potential downside of -21.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.99 and the 200 day moving average is 11.35. The company has a market cap of $855m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mbia.com

MBIA Inc. provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S. political subdivisions and territories, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures the non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

