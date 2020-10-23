MBIA Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.6% Upside

MBIA Inc. with ticker code (MBI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 15 and 8 and has a mean target at 11.5. With the stocks previous close at 6.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 75.6%. The 50 day MA is 6.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $390m. Find out more information at: http://www.mbia.com

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S. political subdivisions and territories, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures the non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

