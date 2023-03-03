MaxLinear, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.6% Upside

MaxLinear, Inc found using ticker (MXL) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 35 and has a mean target at 49.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 41.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 36.53 while the 200 day moving average is 36.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,716m. Find out more information at: https://www.maxlinear.com

The potential market cap would be $3,846m based on the market concensus.

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. The company’s products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications, fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.