MaxLinear – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.7% Upside

MaxLinear found using ticker (MXL) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 27 calculating the average target price we see 32.75. Now with the previous closing price of 21.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 52.7%. The 50 day MA is 25.14 and the 200 day MA is 19.19. The company has a market cap of $1,622m. Find out more information at: http://www.maxlinear.com

MaxLinear provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. Its products are used in a range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications, RF transceivers and modems, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

