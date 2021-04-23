MaxLinear – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

MaxLinear found using ticker (MXL) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 33 with the average target price sitting at 42.67. Now with the previous closing price of 37.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.27 while the 200 day moving average is 32.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,753m. Company Website: http://www.maxlinear.com

MaxLinear provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management. The company offers broadband radio transceiver front ends, data converters, embedded systems and software architecture, and architecture and system design for highly integrated end-to-end communication platform solutions. Its products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable data over cable service interface specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs) through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear has a collaboration with Facebook Connectivity to integrate silicon technologies and radio processing algorithms into Evenstar radio units. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.