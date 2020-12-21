MaxLinear – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

MaxLinear found using ticker (MXL) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 27 with a mean TP of 36.9. With the stocks previous close at 33.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.88 and the 200 day moving average is 25.36. The market cap for the company is $2,517m. Company Website: http://www.maxlinear.com

MaxLinear provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. Its products are used in a range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications, RF transceivers and modems, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.