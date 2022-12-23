MaxLinear, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.9% Upside

MaxLinear, Inc found using ticker (MXL) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 35 with a mean TP of 49. Now with the previous closing price of 34.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 33.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.38. The market cap for the company is $2,625m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.maxlinear.com

The potential market cap would be $3,776m based on the market concensus.

MaxLinear provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management. The company offers broadband radio transceiver front ends, data converters, embedded systems and software architecture, and architecture and system design for highly integrated end-to-end communication platform solutions. Its products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable data over cable service interface specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs) through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.