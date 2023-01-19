Maximus. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.0% Upside

Maximus. found using ticker (MMS) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 72 calculating the mean target price we have 76. With the stocks previous close at 73.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.0%. The day 50 moving average is 69.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 65.27. The company has a market cap of $4,459m. Find out more information at: https://www.maximus.com

The potential market cap would be $4,638m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Maximus. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments. This segment also provides employment services, such as eligibility support, case management, job-readiness preparation, job search and employer outreach, job retention and career advancement, and educational and training services; technology solutions; system implementation project management services; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers BPS, eligibility and enrollment, outreach, and other services for federal health and human services programs; clinical services; and technology solutionsluding application development and modernization services, enterprise business solutions, advanced analytics and emerging technologies, cybersecurity services, and infrastructure and engineering solutions. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for international governments and commercial clientsluding health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, wellbeing solutions, and other job seeker-related services. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Tysons, Virginia.