Maximus – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

Maximus with ticker code (MMS) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 71 with a mean TP of 81. With the stocks previous close at 68.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 70.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 70.31. The company has a market cap of $4,229m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.maximus.com

MAXIMUS provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews. This segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; and beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and renewal. It also provides independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessment; specialized consulting; and centralized multilingual customer contact centers and multichannel self-service options for enrollment. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen support, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker’s compensation benefit appeals; and Medicare and Medicaid appeals, and program eligibility appeals. It also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for governments and commercial clients outside the United States, including health and disability assessments, program administration for welfare-to-work services, and other related services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn