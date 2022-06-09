Maximus – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.6% Upside

Maximus found using ticker (MMS) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 87 and 80 calculating the mean target price we have 83.5. Now with the previous closing price of 63.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.6%. The 50 day MA is 70.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 77.71. The market cap for the company is $3,849m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.maximus.com

The potential market cap would be $5,064m based on the market concensus.

Maximus provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S. state and local government programs, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, child support programs, Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews, and Independent Developmental Disability assessments. This segment also provides program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen support, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker’s compensation benefit appeals; Medicare and Medicaid appeals; and federal marketplace eligibility appeals. This segment also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for governments and commercial clients outside the United States, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, and other job seeker-related services. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.