Maximus – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Maximus found using ticker (MMS) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 72 with the average target price sitting at 76. Now with the previous closing price of 68.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.1%. The day 50 moving average is 60.24 and the 200 day MA is 65.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,272m. Find out more information at: https://www.maximus.com

The potential market cap would be $4,748m based on the market concensus.

Maximus provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments. This segment also provides employment services, such as eligibility support, case management, job-readiness preparation, job search and employer outreach, job retention and career advancement, and educational and training services; technology solutions; system implementation project management services; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers BPS, eligibility and enrollment, outreach, and other services for federal health and human services programs; clinical services; and technology solutions, including application development and modernization services, enterprise business solutions, advanced analytics and emerging technologies, cybersecurity services, and infrastructure and engineering solutions. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for international governments and commercial clients, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, wellbeing solutions, and other job seeker-related services. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Tysons, Virginia.