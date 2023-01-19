Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Mattel. – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Mattel. with ticker code (MAT) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 26.27. Now with the previous closing price of 19.88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.1%. The day 50 moving average is 17.82 while the 200 day moving average is 21.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,893m. Find out more information at: https://www.mattel.com

The potential market cap would be $9,109m based on the market concensus.

Mattel., a children’s entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands. The company also provides action figures, building sets, and games under the Masters of the Universe, MEGA, UNO, Lightyear, Jurassic World, WWE, and Star Wars brands; and licensor partner brandsluding Disney, NBCUniversal, WWE, Microsoft, Nickelodeon, Warner Bros, and Sanrio. It sells its products directly to consumers through its catalog, website, and proprietary retail stores; retailersluding discount and free-standing toy stores, chain stores, department stores, and other retail outlets; and wholesalers, as well as through agents and distributors. Mattel. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

