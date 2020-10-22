Mattel – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

Mattel with ticker code (MAT) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 13.08. With the stocks previous close at 12.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.76 and the 200 day MA is 10.39. The company has a market cap of $4,319m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mattel.com

Mattel, a children’s entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands. The company also provides action figures, building sets, and games under the MEGA, UNO, Toy Story (Disney Pixar), Jurassic World (NBCUniversal), and WWE brands; and licensor partner brands, including Disney, WWE, Nickelodeon, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, NBCUniversal, and Microsoft. It sells its products directly to consumers through its catalog, Website, and proprietary retail stores; retailers, including discount and free-standing toy stores, chain stores, department stores, and other retail outlets; and wholesalers, as well as through agents and distributors. Mattel was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

