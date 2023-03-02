Mattel – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.3% Upside

Mattel found using ticker (MAT) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 18 and has a mean target at 22.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.99 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.95 while the 200 day moving average is 20.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,339m. Visit the company website at: https://www.mattel.com

The potential market cap would be $8,069m based on the market concensus.

Mattel, a children’s and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands. The company also provides action figures, building sets, and games under the Masters of the Universe, MEGA, UNO, Lightyear, Jurassic World, WWE, and Star Wars brands; and licensor partner brands, including Disney, Pixar, Microsoft, NBCUniversal, and WWE. It sells its products directly to consumers through its catalog, website, and proprietary retail stores; retailers, including discount and free-standing toy stores, chain stores, department stores, and other retail outlets; and wholesalers, as well as through agents and distributors. Mattel was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.