Mattel – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Mattel with ticker code (MAT) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 15.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.34 while the 200 day moving average is 11.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,214m. Find out more information at: http://www.mattel.com

Mattel, a children’s entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands. The company also provides action figures, building sets, and games under the MEGA, UNO, Toy Story (Disney Pixar), Jurassic World (NBCUniversal), and WWE brands; and licensor partner brands, including Disney, WWE, Nickelodeon, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, NBCUniversal, and Microsoft. It sells its products directly to consumers through its catalog, Website, and proprietary retail stores; retailers, including discount and free-standing toy stores, chain stores, department stores, and other retail outlets; and wholesalers, as well as through agents and distributors. Mattel was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.