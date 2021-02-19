Twitter
Mattel – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Mattel found using ticker (MAT) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 20.3. Now with the previous closing price of 19.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.38 and the 200 day MA is 14.54. The company has a market cap of $6,634m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mattel.com

Mattel, a children’s entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands. The company also provides action figures, building sets, and games under the MEGA, UNO, Toy Story (Disney Pixar), Jurassic World (NBCUniversal), and WWE brands; and licensor partner brands, including Disney, WWE, Nickelodeon, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, NBCUniversal, and Microsoft. It sells its products directly to consumers through its catalog, Website, and proprietary retail stores; retailers, including discount and free-standing toy stores, chain stores, department stores, and other retail outlets; and wholesalers, as well as through agents and distributors. Mattel was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

